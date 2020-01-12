× Two people shot in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are at the Regional Medical Center after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Police say it happened just after 4 p.m. on Cypress Lake Drive which is in the Waterview Apartment Homes complex off Quince.

It is not clear what condition the victims are in and WREG is working to get more information from police on a possible suspect.

If you know anything about this situation, call CRIME STOPPERS at 528-CASH

This is developing story. Stay with WREG for updates throughout the day.