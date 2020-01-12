× Suspect on the run after deadly Dyersburg shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dyersburg police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

Investigators are looking for Marcus Holman, who is wanted on first degree murder and attempted first degree murder charges.

The shooting happened at the Peach Tree Apartment Complex around 12:30 a.m.

Officers found one person dead and another person who had been shot multiple times.

Police identified the deceased as Lafayette Nance of Dyersburg. The second victim was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center and is currently in critical condition.

If you have any information on Holman’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Dyersburg police at (731) 288-7679 or CRIME STOPPERS at (731) 287-8477.