Suspect in deadly Dyersburg shooting caught in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man police say is responsible for a deadly shooting in Dyersburg early Sunday morning is in custody.

Dyersburg police say Marcus Holman is in custody in Carroll County, Mississippi. The department will be releasing additional details on Monday.

Investigators believe Holman is responsible for the shooting that killed Lafayette Nance and sent another person to the Regional Medical Center. At last check, the second victim is in critical condition.

It happened at the Peach Tree Apartment Complex around 12:30 a.m.

