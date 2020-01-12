× SCSO: Corrections officer arrested, accused of domestic violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a corrections officer for domestic violence.

SCSO says corrections officer Eugene Miller was arrested on Sunday morning.

Miller is accused of assaulting his wife in their home in southeast Shelby County. Miller has been charged with aggravated assault.

SCSO says that Miller has been placed on administrative leave. He has been with SCSO since 2019.

Miller is expected to be in court on Monday.

We will update this story as more details become available.