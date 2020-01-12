× Officer in critical condition after woman allegedly hits police cruiser

Memphis, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer is in critical condition after a woman allegedly hit a police cruiser in Midtown early Sunday morning.

Cadarius Davis is facing a list of charges including vehicular assault and child neglect.

Police say a MPD officer was parked on McLean with blue lights on, near Overton Park, so MLGW crews could work on power lines that were knocked over during Saturday morning’s storms. Davis allegedly crashed into the officer’s car just after midnight.

According to police, Davis was found to be under the influence and had her small children, ages two and three, in the back seat. The officer was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition but Davis and the children were not hurt.

Davis is expected to face a judge Monday morning.