No. 21 Tigers snap losing streak with comeback win over USF

Posted 9:54 pm, January 12, 2020, by

Memphis forward Precious Achiuwa (55) reacts after making a shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Bradley Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

TAMPA, Fla. – Precious Achiuwa scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 21 Memphis rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to beat South Florida 68-64 and stop a two-game losing streak.

Tyler Harris finished with 17 points for the Tigers who held USF scoreless from the field over the final 6:37.

Lester Quinones scored 13 for Memphis, which trailed 51-37 with 13 minutes left. David Collins led USF with 24 points.

Memphis rebounded from consecutive losses to Georgia and No. 23 Wichita State.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.