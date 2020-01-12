× No. 21 Tigers snap losing streak with comeback win over USF

TAMPA, Fla. – Precious Achiuwa scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 21 Memphis rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to beat South Florida 68-64 and stop a two-game losing streak.

Tyler Harris finished with 17 points for the Tigers who held USF scoreless from the field over the final 6:37.

Lester Quinones scored 13 for Memphis, which trailed 51-37 with 13 minutes left. David Collins led USF with 24 points.

Memphis rebounded from consecutive losses to Georgia and No. 23 Wichita State.