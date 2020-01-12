× MLGW expects power to be fully restored Monday after Saturday’s storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water expects to have power across Memphis and Shelby County fully restored by Monday after severe storms knocked out the power for more than 36,000 customers.

The utility says 1,700 people are still without power and crews are focusing on smaller, more complicated outages as they near full restoration.

There are 28 tree trimming crews clearing areas, 22 troubleshooters are currently assessing damage and making repairs. 12 outside crews are also assisting MLGW.

If you are experiencing an outage, the utility wants you to call the outage hotline at (901) 544-6500. Once the outage has been reported, customers can receive updates by calling the outage hotline, contacting the Customer Care Center at (901) 528-6549 or by using the MLGW app.