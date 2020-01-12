× Fire Departments turns into donation center for storm victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Hernando fire Department is working to help the victims of Saturday’s severe storms that lead Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant to declare a state of emergency.

The Love Volunteer Fire Department is operating as a fire station and a makeshift donation center.

“We need a lot of help,” One woman told WREG. “If you were in the situation, you would like the help too.”

People from all over the area are stepping up to help a those in need. 11-year-old Abram Muraz is one of those people.

“If I, or my family, were in the situation, we would definitely need the help,” Muraz told WREG. “So, that’s why it is always good to help others.”

Donations range from bottled water, paper plates, rice and blue tarps to help with storm damaged home. Residents say they are in great need of diapers.

If you would like to donate, you can bring donations to the Love Volunteer Fire Department at 7345 Highway 51 South.