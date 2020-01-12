Community comes together to help storm victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Hernando family is opening up their home to people who were affected by Saturday morning's storms.

"It's what we feel we needed to do," Cynthia Coleman told WREG. "My brother-in-law is a first responder. So, I know he's out, he's been out since 4 this morning."

The Coleman's house was untouched. They allowed people in the area to come over for food and shelter.

"It's not surprising in Hernando," one woman told WREG's Jerrita Patterson. "They are always there to give and to give 110% of everything that they have."

The word quickly spread on social media, leading to area businesses and locals donating food, plastic plates and drinks.

Renee Triplett said a long list of restaurants were showing up.

"We have Uncle Bubba's, Underground Cafe, Lenny's is here, Dominos," Triplett explained. "Sonic, Chick-fil-A and Bon Sebo are on the way."

First responders spent most of Saturday making sure residents were safe after the powerful storms.

"We were in our storm cellar and it hit right down the road from us," Coleman said.

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant declared a state of emergency Saturday after state officials surveyed damages across the state.