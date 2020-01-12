× Accident blocks one lane of I-55 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accident is blocking traffic on the Interstate 55 bridge between Tennessee and Arkansas.

Tennessee Department of Transportation says a multiple vehicle accident is impacting both north and southbound traffic. The southbound left lane heading into Memphis is block. The northbound lane going into Arkansas is closed.

TDOT says the situation should be cleared by 9 p.m. but traffic is currently backed up in both lanes.

This is a developing story. Stay with WREG for updates.