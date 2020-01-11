× Yo Gotti, Roc Nation threaten Mississippi Governor with a lawsuit over prison problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis born rapper Yo Gotti and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is threatening to sue the state of Mississippi with a civil rights lawsuit over the recent violence within state prisons.

TMZ is reporting Yo Gotti, whose real name is Mario Mims, called on Team Roc, the philanthropic arm of Roc Nation, to demand Governor Phil Bryant to make immediate changes in the state’s prison system.

A letter was sent to Governor Phil Bryant Thursday say there will be legal action if Bryant does not improve prison conditions.

According to TMZ, Gotti is upset after two inmates died at the Mississippi State Penitentiary known as Parchman Farm.

Governor Phil Bryant has previously blame the recent violence within Mississippi prisons on gangs operating inside the system. In an article with the Associated Press, he says prisons are difficult to manage “under the best of the circumstance.”

Over the last couple of weeks, five inmates have died in three different Mississippi Prisons.

In the letter to Bryant, Gotti and Roc Nation are giving the Governor through the weekend to improve the situation or attorney Alex Spiro will file a civil rights lawsuit.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections posted on twitter, Saturday, that clean up is still underway the Mississippi State Penitentiary’s Unit 29 after the recent unrest.