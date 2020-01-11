Tornado damages houses in Marshall County as storms tear through Mid-South

Posted 6:24 am, January 11, 2020, by , Updated at 06:35AM, January 11, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe storms tore through the Mid-South early Saturday morning with multiple tornado warnings popping up across the area, and some Mississippi residents felt the impact of those storms.

A tornado hit several homes in the 4000-5000 blocks of Highway 4 West in Marshall County, the Marshall County Fire Department confirmed to WREG.

Some injuries were reported, but the severity of those injuries is unknown.

The tornado occurred between Holly Springs and Senatobia.

After the majority of the storms passed through Shelby County, more than 25,000 customers were left without power in the county. MLGW had crews ready and waiting Saturday morning and will be working on repairs through the day.

Entergy also reported outages across eastern Arkansas and northern Mississippi. In an area where some of the strongest storms hit, almost 6,000 customers were without power in DeSoto County.

WREG has crews surveying damages across the area and will provide updates as we learn more.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.