Titans stun the Ravens, advance to AFC Championship Game

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates with fans after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. Henry moved into first place for the season rushing title on a 53-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter. The Titans won 35-14. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

BALTIMORE – Derrick Henry gained 195 yards rushing and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass in the Tennessee Titans’ 28-12 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

The win for the Titans came one week after dominating defending Super Bowl champion New England.

Baltimore had won its last 12 games with quarterback Lamar Jackson setting records and looking unstoppable. It instead was Henry was who was unstoppable.

Tennessee’s defense had two interceptions of Jackson, who also lost a fumble, and the Titans twice stopped Baltimore on fourth-and-1.

Ryan Tannehill threw two TD passes for Tennessee.

