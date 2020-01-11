Tornado Watch for multiple Mid-South counties

Several tractor-trailers overturn due to heavy winds in Arkansas

Posted 4:15 am, January 11, 2020

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — Several tractor-trailers overturned early Saturday morning in Arkansas due to heavy winds from severe weather passing through the area.

WREG’s Weather Experts reported at least seven tractor-trailers overturned on Interstate 40 in St. Francis County just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

The incident occurred between mile markers 222 and 225 in Wheatley.

Just after 4 a.m., another overturned tractor-trailer was reported on I-40 in Crittenden County, just west of West Memphis.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story is developing, and WREG will provide updates as we learn more.

