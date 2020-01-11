× More than 38,000 MLGW customers without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 38,000 people across Memphis and Shelby County are without power after severe storms moved through the area early Saturday morning.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water said in a press release the outages were caused by high winds and lightning.

Crews are working to restore power and clean up damages across the city, including on President’s Island where multiple damaged utility poles were knocked down. MLGW also says that rain will cause issues for crews, slowing down restoration efforts.

There are 30 tree trimming crews working to clear areas, 18 troubleshooters are assessing damages and making repairs. MLGW has requested outside assistance to help with repairs. The storms hit the tri-state area and other utility companies are also asking for help.

Customers are urged to call the utility if they are experiencing an outage. MLGW customers can call (901) 544-6500 to report outages and receive updates on repairs. They can also call the Customer Care Center at (901) 528-6549.

MLGW says customers can also stay up to date by viewing the outage map.