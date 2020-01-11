Mississippi under a state of emergency after severe storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant has declared a state of emergency after severe storms moved across the state early Saturday morning.

According to the Governor’s Facebook page, the storms have caused major damages and flooding continues to threaten parts of the state.

A tornado hit several homes in the 4000-5000 blocks of Highway 4 West in Marshall County, the Marshall County Fire Department confirmed to WREG.

Some injuries were reported, but the severity of those injuries is unknown.

The tornado occurred between Holly Springs and Senatobia.

A tornado also touched down in Olive Branch with major damage in the Bethel Park and College Park subdivisions. Numerous trees were knocked down in the area, Olive Branch Police said.

Olive Branch Police said Cedar Creek Road is blocked by downed trees and power lines, and College Road between Bethel Road and Highway 305 is impassible.

In Wynne, Arkansas, the storms tore off the roof of the animal shelter. The West Memphis Animal Shelter is working with the Wynne Animal Shelter to get the animals out of the damaged building.

Someone’s fur-baby was found hiding under a tree along Gaines Road! The Davis brothers are keeping him warm & comforted until he is reunited with his family! @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/fKenFJj2rr — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) January 11, 2020

After the majority of the storms passed through Shelby County, more than 25,000 customers were left without power in the county.

A large tree fell onto power lines in Midtown, blocking a portion of McLean and affecting power in the area.

MLGW had crews ready and waiting Saturday morning and will be working on repairs through the day.

Entergy also reported outages across eastern Arkansas and northern Mississippi. In an area where some of the strongest storms hit, almost 6,000 customers were without power in DeSoto County.

WREG has crews surveying damages across the area and will provide updates as we learn more.