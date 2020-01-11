× Memphis police searching for two children last seen in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need help finding two children last seen in the Binghampton area Saturday evening.

Jaden Williams and Kylelon Hall were last seen on Princeton Avenue, near Sam Cooper Boulevard, around 5 a.m.

Hall is 11-years-old and Williams is 10-years-old.

Williams is wearing a black bubble coat, a black backpack, white t-shirt, black sweatpants and is 4-foot tall. Hall is 4-foot-11 and was wearing a black bubble coat with a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants and a red and black backpack.

If have any idea where these two children may be, call Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677 or Missing Persons at (901) 636-4479.