Late charge helps Tennessee hold off South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – John Fulkerson had 15 points and 10 rebounds and drew a game-clinching charge with 1.4 seconds left as Tennessee edged South Carolina 56-55 on Saturday.

South Carolina had the ball in the closing seconds with a chance to take the lead before A.J. Lawson drove into Fulkerson in the lane and was called for the offensive foul.

Lawson had just four points Saturday and missed all seven of his field-goal attempts. He entered the day averaging a team-high 15.2 points per game.