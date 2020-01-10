Zodiac Park shooter sentenced to 133 years

Posted 2:25 pm, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 02:28PM, January 10, 2020

Marcus Malone and Alana Tello

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man convicted of shooting a teenage girl to death and injuring four others in a Whitehaven park was sentenced Friday to 133 years in prison.

Marcus Malone, now 21, was convicted last year of charges related to a fatal shooting into a crowd of teens in Zodiac Park near the Memphis airport in November 2016.

The shooting killed 16-year-old Alana Tello of Horn Lake, Mississippi. She died at the scene after being shot in the back of the neck. Prosecutors said an 18-year-old boy was paralyzed after he also was shot several times.

According to District Attorney General Amy Weirich’s office, two groups of teens had gathered in the park to settle a dispute from the previous evening. Witnesses said Malone began fighting with one of the victims, but then pulled a gun and began shooting randomly into the crowd. He then got in a car and drove away.

Malone, who was 17 at the time, was convicted in November of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, five counts of attempted second-degree murder, 12 counts of aggravated assault and six counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Authorities said Malone confessed to the shooting, but in 2018, the mothers of both Malone and Tello said that they didn’t believe Malone was responsible.

