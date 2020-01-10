× Suspect taken into custody after New Year’s Eve murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have made an arrest after finding a man brutally murdered inside his car on New Year’s Eve.

Victor Valencia was taken into custody on Thursday.

On December 31, officers were called to the 4100 block of Cherrydale Avenue after Dallas Brown was shot multiple times in the head and chest while sitting in his car. He did not survive his injuries.

Witnesses told investigators that a dark-colored Dodge Magnum sped off at a high rate of speed just shortly after shots were fired.

Authorities also learned at that time that a man named “Vic” had been asking Brown for the victim’s AR-15, but he refused. That weapon was in the victim’s vehicle prior to the incident, but was gone by the time officers arrived.

Several days later, officers located a witness who said a man named “Victor” and another suspect confessed to the murder in front of a group of people while they were at a local hotel. Security video taken from the hotel led police to identify Valencia as a suspect.

He was taken into custody on January 9. Authorities said at that time he had the victim’s AR-15 hidden in the back of his car.

At this point, police believe Valencia and another man killed Brown and then stole his gun and some drugs. That second suspect has not been apprehended as of Friday morning.

The case is still under investigation.