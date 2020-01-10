Sewage leak at Whitehaven apartment forces Memphis mother to leave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A sewage leak at a Whitehaven apartment complex is forcing a Memphis mother to find a new place to live.

Tamala Crane, a tenant at the Winbranch Apartments in Whitehaven, says the sewage leak started soon after she moved in.

"There has been three of four explosions of sewage and there's feces," Crane said.

The leaking sewage has forced Crane and her 12-year-old daughter to find other places to temporarily live.

Crane moved in just before Christmas. Now, the only thing she wants is to move out.

"All I'm asking for is my deposit back and my first months rent, and let me out this lease and let me go," Crane said.

Crane says management suggested that she use the bathroom inside a vacant unit until work was complete in her apartment.

She told management that this situation is simply unacceptable.

"I don't feel safe going outside, the three of us, and walking across the hall," Crane said. "Even to the hall . . . this is Memphis. I've been robbed before, so I'm like no."

Crane is also concerned about hidden hazards.

"If they didn't tear up this foundation with all of this water soaked up-- you know what's underneath there... sewage and water," Crane said.