× Police: Woman falsely advertised apartment sublease, told victim he’d been scammed

OXFORD, Miss. — A Mississippi woman was arrested this week after police say she scammed a man and then told him straight to his face.

On December 21, the victim filed a report with the Oxford Police Department saying Shanterica Gillard, 22, had advertised that she was subleasing an apartment.

The victim made contact with Gillard and agreed to pay her $80 for the deposit and rent. She allegedly took the money and then told the man he had been scammed.

At some point, Gillard also allegedly claimed to be an officer with the Oxford Police Department. It’s unclear who that conversation was with or when it took place, but authorities said it was recorded.

Gillard was arrested on January 5 and charged with felony false pretenses, conspiracy to commit a crime and impersonating a police officer.