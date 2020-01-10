× Police: One man shot in Collierville apartment complex

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville police say one man was shot in in an apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the Collier Village Apartments on Ramport Street at just before 4 p.m.

Officers found a victim who had been shot in the complex. Police say the victim is in serious condition at Regional One, but does not have life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses in the area told police that the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and that no more information is available at this time.

Collierville police are asking anyone with information in regards to this shooting to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-457-2520.

You can also submit an anonymous tip via text message by texting CPDTIP and your tip to 847411 (tip411).