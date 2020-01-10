× Police: Man tortured with drill, beaten inside Berclair shed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he and several other suspects tortured a man in the shed behind a Berclair home.

Terrance Collins, 29, was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during a dangerous felony.

The victim told police it all started after he asked a female acquaintance to give him a ride to a Nutbush home. Instead, the woman and two males took him to a home in Berclair. That’s when three males forced the victim into a storage shed in the backyard and began beating him, demanding his property.

After losing consciousness, the victim woke up to the suspects asking for the pin number to his debit card. He refused to give them the information and that’s when they allegedly drilled a screw into his left hand, all while continuing to beat him.

Police said the suspects also used the drill to cause injuries to the man’s left arm, head and leg.

The victim eventually told them the number and the suspects took off, police said.

Again, the victim said he lost consciousness. When he woke up, he escaped from the shed and called for help.

Several hours later, officers with the Memphis Police Department arrested Collins inside the home as they were executing a search warrant. The police report indicates that they found zip ties, possible blood and the victim’s baseball cap in the shed. They also recovered clothing from the living room that the victim said one of his attackers was wearing.

The other suspects have not been identified.