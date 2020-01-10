× Police: Man arrested in connection to severe animal abuse case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody in connection to a severe case of animal abuse.

On Thursday, police were called to the 2400 block of Boyle Avenue by animal service officers after a deceased dog was found in the trash. The animal was “severely emaciated” to the point where its ribs, hips, spine and skulls bones were visible through the skin. There was also blood down the back legs and tail.

Another animal was located in the back of the home chained to the fence. Authorities reported that the animal was unable to access food, water or shelter, and was unable to move more than a foot from where it was.

When questioned, Terrance Boyd said the deceased dog ate a rat and died.

He was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals and resisting official detention.

According to Memphis Animal Services, the home had been flagged for previous animal cruelty cases.