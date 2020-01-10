Police: Man arrested for drive-by shooting in Panola County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMO, Miss. -- A man has been arrested after a drive-by shooting in Como, Mississippi.

Panola County investigators say Larry Boyce shot at a man outside of a home on highway 51. Boyce has been charged with aggravated assault.

A woman, who does not want to be identified, witnessed the shooting. She says her nephew was the intended victim.

They were getting ready to leave for Senatobia when another car pulled off highway 51.

"A white, I don't know if it was a Malibu or Impala, but it pulled in. The guy in the car, he leaned back and just started shooting out of the car," the witness said.

Panola County investigators told WREG that the woman's nephew exchanged gunfire with Boyce, who ended up with a bullet wound to his leg.

The woman tells us she thinks five or six shots were fired, and she wasn't aware her nephew had a gun.

"I'm looking all at the front of me, so in the back of me I don't what happened," the woman said. "All I knew is that when it was over with, I got out to see if everybody was ok."

The Panola County Sheriff says it appears the incident is the result of an "ongoing feud" possibly involving a recent homicide. They would not comment on whether gangs were involved.

In the meantime, the witness is glad she and her loved ones escaped injury.

"But all at the same time, the violence really needs to stop," she said.