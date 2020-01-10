Mississippi State introduces new coach Mike Leach

Posted 4:17 pm, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 04:18PM, January 10, 2020

Washington State coach Mike Leach looks toward the scoreboard during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi State coach Mike Leach says the opportunity to coach in a talent-rich area helped persuade him to leave Washington State for the chance to test himself in the Southeastern Conference. Leach agreed to a four-year contract that will pay him $5 million annually in base compensation.

He spoke Friday to a standing-room-only crowd that filled the Seal Complex on Mississippi State’s campus. Mississippi State President Mark Keenum gave Leach a taste of the Bulldogs’ football tradition by providing the new coach with his own cowbell.

