Melrose High honors school’s first girls basketball team members

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A reunion and celebration took place at Melrose High School as the school's first girls basketball team was honored 46 years after their debut.

Several former team members gathered to watch Tuesday night's game against Hamilton. They were given certificates for their groundbreaking roles in high school sports.

"It's good to be here, it's good to be back," one team member said. "And know that we can play a role because it's about our presence and us making a difference every day bridging the gap. That's our responsibility as a former educator, a former coach that's our responsibility."

They enjoyed cheering on the team, and some of them remain in the fields of education and coaching.