Live at 9: The wheel tax, Jack Kenner, J.J. Williamson & Zach Bair

Commissioners discuss wheel tax
Shelby County Commissioners Van Turner and Mark Billingsley join us to talk about the wheel tax and more.
Up close and personal with Jack Kenner
Jack Kenner allows people to get up close and personal with some of the planet's most fascinating creatures, and now you can see his work at the Germantown Performing Arts Center.
Comedian J.J. Williamson
J.J. Williamson entertains our Live at 9 team before this weekend's shows at Chuckles Comedy House.
Music with Zach Bair
Zach Bair performs in Studio B and talks about his new full-length album on Live at 9.