Live at 9: The wheel tax, Jack Kenner, J.J. Williamson & Zach Bair

Posted 11:15 am, January 10, 2020, by

Commissioners discuss wheel tax

Shelby County Commissioners Van Turner and Mark Billingsley join us to talk about the wheel tax and more.

Data pix.

Up close and personal with Jack Kenner

Jack Kenner allows people to get up close and personal with some of the planet's most fascinating creatures, and now you can see his work at the Germantown Performing Arts Center.

Data pix.

Comedian J.J. Williamson

J.J. Williamson entertains our Live at 9 team before this weekend's shows at Chuckles Comedy House.

Data pix.

Music with Zach Bair

Zach Bair performs in Studio B and talks about his new full-length album on Live at 9.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.