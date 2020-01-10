× Jackson drops 24 as the Grizzlies take down the Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 points, Ja Morant added 22 points and a season-high 14 assists and the Memphis Grizzlies won their fourth-straight game, beating the San Antonio Spurs 134-121.

The victory put the Grizzlies percentage points ahead of the Spurs in the eighth place in the Western Conference. DeMar DeRozan matched his season high with 36 points and added nine assists. LaMarcus Aldridge and Bryn Forbes had 21 points each, combining to go 9 of 17 from 3-point range. Rudy Gay scored 13 points.