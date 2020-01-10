× I-269 murder suspect had prior charges for fight over friend’s wedding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing a truck driver on I-269 on Tuesday had been arrested in 2018 after a brawl over his best friend’s wedding, records show.

James Huddleston, 27, is accused of killing 30-year-old Dajuantae Stuart of Hermitage, Tennessee.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says footage shows Huddleston getting inside a tractor-trailer on the shoulder of I-269 near Macon Road. He then shoots and kills Stuart.

On Thursday, Huddleston was arrested and charged with several felonies, including first degree murder. WREG soon learned it was Huddleston’s father who turned him in.

Residents living on Cottage Hill Drive, say that on Thursday morning they saw two deputy cars sitting outside of Huddleston’s house for about four hours before they took him in for an arrest.

Neighbors say Huddleston lived in the Waverly Farms neighborhood for less than a year after moving there from Munford. Many say they never knew his name, but he seemed like a decent neighbor.

However, WREG Learned there’s more to Huddleston than it may appear.

Court documents show that, in 2018, he was charged with assault and aggravated burglary.

The report says he approached a Cordova home, banging on the window and trying to get inside. When the homeowner tried to get his family to safety, Huddleston walked into the garage. The homeowner was able to restrain Huddleston until police arrived.

When police arrived, Huddleston resisted arrest, repeatedly reaching for the officer’s duty belt. Huddleston reportedly told police the incident started because he was mad he wasn’t going to be the best man at his friend’s wedding.

His girlfriend at the time says he had been drinking heavily.

WREG went to Huddleston’s home for answers, but no one responded.

Huddleston’s next court appearance is January 24 for a mental evaluation.