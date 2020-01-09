× Violent Crime Unit searching for 18-year-old carjacking suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is searching for a man they say is responsible for a recent carjacking.

The victims told investigators they were in the 1300 block of Overton Park on December 28 when a male approached them and demanded their silver 2014 Dodge Charger. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Police said that car was eventually recovered and the suspect identified as 18-year-old Camron Guy. The V.C.U. obtained an arrest warrant for carjacking, two counts of aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony charges.

If you can help locate him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.