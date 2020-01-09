Toshiba to open distribution center in Horn Lake

Posted 1:20 pm, January 9, 2020, by

The logo of Toshiba is displayed at a Toshiba Memory Corporation's Yokkaichi plant in Yokkaichi, Mie prefecture on October 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Kazuhiro NOGI (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Toshiba will soon be opening operations in Desoto County.

On Thursday, Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant announced on Twitter that the company will establish a distribution center in Horn Lake. The $14 million project is expected to be create at least 40 jobs.

“The tremendous success Desoto County’s distribution industry has experienced in 2019 is unparalleled as companies have generated nearly 2,000 jobs for the area’s workforce,” Bryant tweeted.

The distribution center will be open in August 2020.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.