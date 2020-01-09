× Toshiba to open distribution center in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Toshiba will soon be opening operations in Desoto County.

On Thursday, Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant announced on Twitter that the company will establish a distribution center in Horn Lake. The $14 million project is expected to be create at least 40 jobs.

“The tremendous success Desoto County’s distribution industry has experienced in 2019 is unparalleled as companies have generated nearly 2,000 jobs for the area’s workforce,” Bryant tweeted.

The distribution center will be open in August 2020.