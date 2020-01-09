Reports: Mike Leach to become next MSU football coach

Posted 12:41 pm, January 9, 2020, by and , Updated at 12:44PM, January 9, 2020

Washington State coach Mike Leach looks toward the scoreboard during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Less than a week after announcing the departure of Joe Moorhead from the Mississippi State football program, the school reportedly has hired a new head coach in Washington State’s Mike Leach.

The news has been reported by ESPN, Yahoo Sports and multiple different news agencies.

Leach spent the last eight seasons as the coach for the Cougars and led the program to a school-record five consecutive bowl games, though they stumbled to a 6-6 record this year. Leach’s 55 wins with the Cougars rank him third in program history.

Leach’s success at Washington State consistently made him the subject of speculation that he may jump to another program.

