Shots fired at vehicle on Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said shots were fired at a vehicle on a Memphis highway Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to the area of Sam Cooper and North Perkins just before 2 p.m.

No one was injured, but shots were fired at a vehicle on Sam Cooper.

The victim said a man or a woman in a tan SUV fired shots at his vehicle.

Officers closed down the eastbound lanes of Sam Cooper between Graham and Perkins as they searched for evidence.

This story is developing, and WREG will provide updates as we learn more.

This is the first report of a highway shooting WREG has learned of in the city of Memphis in 2020. WREG found that there were 46 shooting incidents on Memphis highways and interstates in 2019.

