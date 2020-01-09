Police search for Memphis McDonald’s drive-thru robber

Posted 8:00 pm, January 9, 2020, by , Updated at 08:15PM, January 9, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who robbed a McDonald’s restaurant in northeast Memphis on Wednesday, and he didn’t even get out of his vehicle to do it.

MPD posted a video on Facebook showing the robbery take place.

Police said a man drove up to the drive-thru window of the McDonald’s at 5084 Summer Ave. at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday. When the cashier opened the window, the man pointed a gun at her and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect fled the scene in a gray Subaru Outback with an unknown amount of money from the business.

Police described the suspect as a black man with a thin build and a light complexion. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a dark hoodie and a camouflage bandanna and was armed with a black handgun.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.