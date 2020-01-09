Police search for Memphis McDonald’s drive-thru robber

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who robbed a McDonald’s restaurant in northeast Memphis on Wednesday, and he didn’t even get out of his vehicle to do it.

MPD posted a video on Facebook showing the robbery take place.

Police said a man drove up to the drive-thru window of the McDonald’s at 5084 Summer Ave. at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday. When the cashier opened the window, the man pointed a gun at her and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect fled the scene in a gray Subaru Outback with an unknown amount of money from the business.

Police described the suspect as a black man with a thin build and a light complexion. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a dark hoodie and a camouflage bandanna and was armed with a black handgun.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.