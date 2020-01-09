× Police: 18-year-old wanted in connection to Fox Meadows carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is now wanted by police in connection to a recent carjacking in the Fox Meadows neighborhood.

On January 5, a man called police from the 3100 block of Hickory Hill after reportedly being carjacked by two armed suspects. He said the men approached and demanded that he hand over his money and keys.

The victim complied and the suspects took off in his 2011 Nissan Maxima with Mississippi tag MAF-7608.

Authorities said they have identified one of the suspects as Byron Walker. An arrest warrant was obtained on aggravated robbery and theft of property charges.

If you know where Walker is, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.