One Beale developer addresses noise complaints from downtown residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents near downtown’s One Beale construction site are upset over the noise coming from the site, and they’re not alone in their frustrations.

The head of the One Beale high rise project said the overnight work had to happen at odd hours. The construction zone was in full-swing around 1 a.m. Thursday while hundreds of people in the tower next door were trying to get some sleep.

WREG saw dozens of complaints from people living nearby who said all that work kept them up all night, and it’s not just the noise.

“If you’re not facing Beale, you’re impacted by the lights, even if it’s not the noise,” Jennifer Booker said.

Booker has a newborn and lives next door. She said even a heads-up about the overnight work would’ve been nice.

“No formal notice or public notice to allow us to understand that construction would be happening at that hour, much less ongoing,” she said.

Chance Carlisle, CEO of Carlisle LLC, the development group spearheading the One Beale Project, explained Thursday why crews worked through the night.