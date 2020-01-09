× No charges filed against former MPD officer accused of having sex with murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says no charges will be filed against a former Memphis Police officer who is accused of having sex with a suspect in a murder case.

Documents show Lieutenant Eric Kelly was the lead investigator in a case involving the murder of a 60-year-old chemist named Robert Glidden.

They said that during the investigation, he met a female suspect named Bridgett Stafford and charged her with accessory after the fact, saying that she drove the suspects somewhere to use the victim’s credit card.

But Kelly also began an illicit relationship with Stafford.

In transcripts from his internal affairs hearing, Kelly said, “The first time I came in contact into contact with her was down in court.” He later confirmed, “There was sexual contact between me and her.”

Documents show he even brought Stafford on a work trip to Alabama along with another officer. They stayed in the same hotel room.

MPD “administratively charged” Kelly with seven department violations. Just three weeks after his hearing, Kelly retired.

District Attorney Amy Weirich said prosecutors looked into several possibilities but found no conduct qualified for criminal charges.

The Shelby County DA’s Office is starting a new unit dedicated to reviewing all pending or closed cases involving officers who are accused of violating conduct.

Kelly’s case will be the first for the new unit. The DA’s office will also look at cases that Kelly has investigated.