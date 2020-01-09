× Memphis man found guilty in 2017 murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was found guilty in the 2017 murder of an acquaintance.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Antoine Adams and Octavious Bland robbed and shot Marquis Bell outside the T&A Market in the 4200 block of Eastwind Drive. Both men were seen fleeing the scene after the shooting.

Adams was convicted on first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery charges on Wednesday. The murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence.

Bland pled guilty to second-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery charges last year. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole.