Live at 9: Drug lawsuits, the path to wellness, Chef Leake & Shelby Lee Lowe

Growing concern over drug lawsuits

Concerns are growing over whether or not those drug lawsuits you see on commercials are deceptive or could put someone in a dangerous situation. Randy Hutchinson joins us with more on what you need to know before you take any action.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Getting students on the path to wellness

A new program at Craigmont High School aims to get ninth graders on the path to wellness.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cooking with Chef Steven Leake

Chef Steven Leake with Southwest Tennessee Community College shows us how to make Bourbon-glazed salmon.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients

· 3 tablespoons brown sugar

· 3 tablespoons bourbon

· 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

· 1 tablespoon grated peeled fresh ginger

· 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

· 3 garlic cloves, minced

· 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

· 4 (6-ounce) skinless wild caught salmon fillets

· Cooking spray

· 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions

· 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds,

Directions

Step 1: Combine first 7 ingredients in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add fish to bag; seal. Marinate in refrigerator 1 1/2 hours, turning occasionally.

Step 2: Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add fish and marinade to pan; cook fish 4 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork or until desired degree of doneness. Place 1 fillet on each of 4 plates; drizzle each serving with about 2 teaspoons sauce. Sprinkle each serving with 1 tablespoon green onions and 3/4 teaspoon sesame seeds. Serve with steamed jasmine rice and sautéed sugar snap peas.

Music with Shelby Lee Lowe