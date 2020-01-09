× Funeral set for former MLGW exec, civic leader Joyce Blackmon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral is set for Saturday for a pioneering woman in Memphis history.

Joyce Blackmon died Dec. 16.

Blackmon was the first female, and the first African-American to serve as a vice president for Memphis Light Gas & Water, the utility said. She began that role in 1979, after previously working as a teacher and guidance counselor, and retired in 1996.

But beyond her tenure at the region’s utility service, she was a civic leader working with organizations including the Memphis chapter of the NAACP, Rotary Club and Leadership Memphis. She served on the board for Girls Inc, Goodwill Industries, the Memphis Urban League, Memphis Black Arts Alliance and more, MLGW said in a resolution honoring Blackmon last month. She also helped found the Memphis Panel of American Women, an interfaith group formed in the wake of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

According to The Commercial Appeal, Blackmon’s memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at The BLVD, 70 N. Bellevue.