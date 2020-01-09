Former US goalie Tim Howard joins Memphis soccer franchise

HARRISON, NJ - SEPTEMBER 01: Tim Howard #1 of the United States looks on during the national anthems before the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier against Costa Riagainst the Costa Ricaat Red Bull Arena on September 1, 2017 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn.  — Former U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard is taking a job with Memphis, the United Soccer League team in which he already has a stake as a part owner.

Memphis announced the move Wednesday. It is unclear Howard will take a paycheck.

But president Craig Unger says Howard brings knowledge and experience to the job that can’t be replicated.

Howard played 13 years in the English Premier League and also had 121 appearances with the U.S. national team. He will work full-time helping pick players, while also developing approaches for both the club and technical staff. Memphis has nine players returning from its inaugural season.

“As a minority owner it’s nice to sit up there in a suite,” Howard said in a release “(But) by the nature of who I am, my competitive spirit, the goalkeeper in me, this role has given me an excitement that mimics playing.”

Memphis also named James Roeling as assistant sporting director. He spent the past six seasons with the Colorado Rapids as senior manager of team operations.

