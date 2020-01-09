× Fire damages Hog & Hominy restaurant overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire ripped through Hog & Hominy, one of the city’s most celebrated restaurants, overnight.

According to officials, someone called 911 around 2 a.m. Thursday after spotting flames coming through the building. By the time first responders arrived, the flames were through the roof. They managed to knock down the ire in about 30 minutes.

So far, there’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

The Hog & Hominy has been featured in Southern Living, Bon Appetit and the New York Times.