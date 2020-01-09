Country Music Hall of Fame breaks attendance record in 2019

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 20: Inductee Jerry Bradley and Connie Bradley seen with his Hall of Fame plaque during the 2019 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum says nearly 1.3 million people visited the Nashville, Tennessee, museum last year, breaking an annual attendance record.

The downtown museum, which expanded in 2014, has welcomed more than a million people each year for five consecutive years and saw its largest ever annual attendance last year.

The expansion allowed for more exhibit space, archival storage, educational classrooms and special event space, including two theaters, the Taylor Swift Education Center and Hatch Show Print. The building also houses the Country Music Hall of Fame rotunda where the names of country music’s founding musicians are listed on plaques.

In addition to its permanent exhibit, the museum featured temporary exhibits last year about outlaw country music, Kacey Musgraves, Brooks & Dunn and Keith Whitley.

In 2020, new exhibits about Chris Stapleton, Martina McBride and Bill Anderson will be on display.

