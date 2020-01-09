$4M renovation at Salvation Army center will help women in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A $4 million dollar project has begun at the Salvation Army's Purdue Center of Hope after they raised more than the additional $250,000 dollars needed to complete it.

The facility will get some much-needed upgrades, and some under-utilized space will be put to use.

The center provides long-term residential care for women dealing with poverty, homelessness, addiction and violence, while providing programs to help them get the education or jobs they need.

Venus Austin, who graduated from the program in 2007, said she was addicted, homeless and facing jail time, but someone pointed her in the right direction — the Purdue Center of Hope.

Now she is sober, has her own business and owns a home with her husband and son.

"I always tell everybody the main word that comes to mind and that's in my heart whenever I think of Salvation Army is the word 'hope,'" Austin said. "There's just such a hope and a future. God puts these angels in our path and he offers all these programs and these outreach ministries that we're exposed to while we're in this program. It's amazing how it all works. And it works."

Over the last 20 years, more than 13,000 people have sought shelter and help at the Purdue Center of Hope.