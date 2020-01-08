Woman shot dead in Parkway Village, suspect on the run

Posted 6:22 pm, January 8, 2020, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Parkway Village, and the suspect is on the loose.

Memphis Police said around 6 p.m. that a woman was shot dead at a home in the 5000 block of Colewood Avenue.

Police said the suspect is a 5-foot-6 black man with dark complexion and a goatee. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

The suspect possibly left the scene in a gray Nissan.

This story is developing, and WREG will provide updates as we learn more.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers AT 901-528-CASH.

Google Map for coordinates 35.068471 by -89.893648.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.