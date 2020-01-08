× Woman shot dead in Parkway Village, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Parkway Village, and the suspect is on the loose.

Memphis Police said around 6 p.m. that a woman was shot dead at a home in the 5000 block of Colewood Avenue.

Police said the suspect is a 5-foot-6 black man with dark complexion and a goatee. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

The suspect possibly left the scene in a gray Nissan.

This story is developing, and WREG will provide updates as we learn more.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers AT 901-528-CASH.