Nevada woman says her bulldog was crushed to death by grooming table at PetSmart

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – A Las Vegas woman said her bulldog was crushed to death by a grooming table at PetSmart.

“They told me my dog was dead by 6:43 p.m.,” said Vicki Seifert. “I dropped her off at 6:30 p.m.”

Seifert dropped her 2-year-old dog named Minni off to have a bath and her nails trimmed. Seifert was walking around the store when she noticed employees running toward the grooming area, KVVU reports .

“I ran in there, and when I went in, she was crushed under a grooming table, and they said they had listened for her heartbeat, and she was gone,” she said.

Seifert said the table was electric.

“I don’t believe it was the weight of the table,” she said. “It was the fact that it was electric, and it had crushed her to the point that the table was closed all the way on her, then with it being unplugged there was no way to raise it.”

KVVU reached out to PetSmart, and a spokesperson provided the following statement:

“A tragic accident occurred in our grooming salon which led to the heartbreaking loss of Minni. There’s nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation into how this type of unprecedented event could have possibly happened.”

Seifert said she is waiting for an autopsy report and deciding if she’ll file a lawsuit.