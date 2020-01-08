× Woman, employee robbed at gunpoint outside Midtown bar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dru’s Bar employee and a woman waiting outside the business were robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the female victim was sitting in her car waiting for a friend to come out of the business when a man approached her. He put a handgun to her head and stated he was going to shoot her if she didn’t hand over everything she had.

He eventually took a backpack inside the car when he realized she didn’t’ have anything to hand over.

That’s when he reportedly approached the employee who had just exited the business to take out the trash.

The female victim ran inside to get help. When she returned, the suspect was seen entering a silver vehicle that was parked on McNeil. She followed the suspect for some time before pulling over to flag down an officer.

Authorities have not arrested the suspect in this case. If you know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.