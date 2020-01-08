Video released of northeast Memphis aggravated robbery suspect

Posted 9:45 am, January 8, 2020, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released video of a suspect who was caught on camera robbing a northeast Memphis business.

The incident happened on January 5 at the WoodSpring Suites in the 5700 block of Shelby Oaks Drive.

According to police, the suspect entered the business around 10 p.m., jumped the counter and held a clerk at gunpoint. He then demanded money from the business and took off westbound once the clerk complied.

An arrest has not been made in this case. If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.